Attendance For WWE Super Showdown Revealed

The latest edition of The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that WWE Super Showdown in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia drew only 21,000 fans to the King Abdullah Sports Stadium. That was a much smaller crowd than the Greatest Royal Rumble last year, which reportedly had around 60,000 (according to Arab News at the time.)

The event was panned by fans, including the main event between The Undertaker and Goldberg, which featured botches from both men, including The Undertaker dropping Goldberg on his head with a tombstone and Goldberg doing the same to Undertaker with a Jackhammer. You can read our full report of the show here.