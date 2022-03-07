wrestling / News
Various News: Attendance for Impact Sacrifice, WWE Stars Visit Dallas Charity
– A new report has details on the attendance figures for Impact Sacrifice. PWInsider reports that the attendance for Saturday’s show was in the 800 – 900 range.
The Impact! Plus event took place in Paristown Hall in Louisville, Kentucky. You can see Steve Cook’s review of the show here.
– WWE posted a video of Liv Morgan, Apollo Crews and Nikki A.S.H. visiting Vogel Alcove and The Family Place to honor two WWE Community Champions. You can see the video below, described as follows:
“WWE Superstars Liv Morgan, Apollo Crews and Nikki A.S.H. visit Dallas non-profit organizations Vogel Alcove and The Family Place to support two of WWE’s Community Champions ahead of WrestleMania 38. Catch WWE action on Peacock, WWE Network, FOX, USA Network, Sony India and more.”
More Trending Stories
- Keith Lee, Evil Uno and Others React To William Regal Joining AEW
- Finn Balor On Reason He Thinks WWE NXT 2.0 Was Needed, What He Finds Most Appealing About The Rebrand
- Charlotte Flair On How Ronda Rousey Earned Her Respect During Initial WWE Run, Rousey Reminding Her Of Kurt Angle
- Backstage Note on Christian Cage Returning to the Ring on AEW Rampage