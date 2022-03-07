Various News: Attendance for Impact Sacrifice, WWE Stars Visit Dallas Charity

– A new report has details on the attendance figures for Impact Sacrifice. PWInsider reports that the attendance for Saturday’s show was in the 800 – 900 range.

The Impact! Plus event took place in Paristown Hall in Louisville, Kentucky. You can see Steve Cook’s review of the show here.

– WWE posted a video of Liv Morgan, Apollo Crews and Nikki A.S.H. visiting Vogel Alcove and The Family Place to honor two WWE Community Champions. You can see the video below, described as follows: