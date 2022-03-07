wrestling / News

Various News: Attendance for Impact Sacrifice, WWE Stars Visit Dallas Charity

March 7, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Impact Wrestling Sacrifice Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

– A new report has details on the attendance figures for Impact Sacrifice. PWInsider reports that the attendance for Saturday’s show was in the 800 – 900 range.

The Impact! Plus event took place in Paristown Hall in Louisville, Kentucky. You can see Steve Cook’s review of the show here.

– WWE posted a video of Liv Morgan, Apollo Crews and Nikki A.S.H. visiting Vogel Alcove and The Family Place to honor two WWE Community Champions. You can see the video below, described as follows:

“WWE Superstars Liv Morgan, Apollo Crews and Nikki A.S.H. visit Dallas non-profit organizations Vogel Alcove and The Family Place to support two of WWE’s Community Champions ahead of WrestleMania 38. Catch WWE action on Peacock, WWE Network, FOX, USA Network, Sony India and more.”

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Impact Sacrifice, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading