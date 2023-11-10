Note on Attendance and PPV Buys For WWE Crown Jewel

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has details on the attendance, PPV buys and more for last weekend’s WWE Crown Jewel in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The Google Search interest was at 200,000, which is better than usual for a Saudi Arabia show.

The event sold out at the Mohammed Abdu Arena. The venue is listed as holding 22,000 but was set up for 9,109.

It had 8,700 traditional PPV buys. Peacock viewership is unknown but would obviously be significantly higher. PPV buys were up 17.5% from Fastlane and up 20.8% from last year’s Crown Jewel.

Of those who bought this PPV, 0.9% bought the recent boxing card featuring Francis Ngannou vs. Tyson Fury, 1.3% bought Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis, 7.4% bought AEW WrestleDream and 40.5% bought Fastlane.