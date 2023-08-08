– As previously reported, WWE held tryouts in Detroit during SummerSlam Week. ESPN had details on more the talents who attended the tryouts over the weekend.

According to the report, the tryouts included 21 men and 19 women hailing from 36 different universities. Tryout attendees also included 15 football players.

Among the talents at the tryout was former Arizona and Texas Tech linebacker Colin Schooler and Chance Lytle, an offensive lineman at Duke and Colorado. Lytle also has a background in singing opera. Other notable attendees included: wrestler Kordell Norfleet, a former Pac-12 Champion at Arizona State; gymnast Amara Cunningham, who was a first-team All-Pac-12 selection at Washington; USC All-America sprinter Destinee Brown; and All-America thrower at Arkansas Roje Stona. Lastly, basketball player Sydne Watts also attended the tryouts. Watts is the granddaughter of WWE Hall of Famer Bill Watts.