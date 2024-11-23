– During a recent interview with Casual Conversations, AEW referee Aubrey Edwards recalled being able to referee matches for the second Mae Young Classic in WWE. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Aubrey Edwards on refereeing matches for the Mae Young Classic: “I was really fortunate to get the opportunities I did with [WWE]. I got to do the Mae Young Classic, the second one. I got to do their Evolution pay-per-view. I got to do a couple of their local shows in the Florida area. If anything, I got a lot of growth opportunities out of it. Being able to learn from some of the best people in the industry really does impact you as a referee, especially on the indies. There are a lot of lessons that I took from that I still use to this day.”

On meeting Ricochet again in AEW: “It was very funny when we suddenly met back up at [AEW] and I’m like ‘Hey, how’s it going buddy?’ He’s like ‘Yeah this was a matter of time.'”