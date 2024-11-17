Aubrey Edwards Reflects On Being With AEW For Five Years

AEW turned five years old this year, and Aubrey Edwards looked back at her time with the promotion recently. Edwards spoke with The Wrestling Classic and during the interview she looked back at the company’s evolution during its first five years of business.

“It’s incredible to see all of the things that we as a company have been through, knowing that we were in Jacksonville for a year and a half during the pandemic and that feels like a lifetime ago,” Edwards said (per Wrestling Inc). “I feel like that’s a big part that hasn’t gone away is that sort of feel of camaraderie, and it’s always cliche to say it but that feeling of family. Like it was Tony Khan’s birthday and he had ordered a bunch of cupcakes and they were vegan and gluten-free and he came by and offered me one, like this is a guy who has too many things to do but somehow remembers my dietary restrictions.”

She added, “It’s insane that all of these things have happened, that we’ve grown to this point that we are a real competitor to a company that’s been around forty-plus years.”

Edwards made her debut for AEW at All Out 2019 and signed with the company the next day on September 1st, 2019.