Aubrey Edwards & Will Washington Believe All Out 2023 Was One Of AEW’s Best Shows

Aubrey Edwards and Will Washington say they think AEW All Out 2023 was one of the company’s best shows, with Edwards thinking the film was “cooler” than All In. The two weighed in on the PPV on this week’s AEW Unrestricted, and you can see some highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

Washington on All Out’s success: “It was one of those things where we gave you so much at All In, but at the same time, we left just enough off the table to make All Out seem worth it. I think going into that show, I even had my feelings of doubt in me. But by the end of it, I went, ‘Honestly, that was my favorite All Out.’ This is Unrestricted. This isn’t a place where I’m going to bulls**t you or tell you anything I truly don’t believe. I’ve been at every All Out other than Jacksonville [in 2020]. But having been at every All Out and knowing that 2021 is so revered because of the ending and the place in time and all of that, I still think this was my favorite top to bottom All Out show.”

Edwards on All Out being “cooler” than All In: “I would one-hundred percent agree with that,” Edwards said. “I think all of us were just so proud of how All Out went. We had a little bit to prove just because there were so many people involved with All Out that weren’t at Wembley. I know they wanted to make this a great show. For me personally, being able to do Bryan’s match… What he and Ricky were able to accomplish in that match, I literally walked out and said, ‘I think that was cooler than Wembley.’ Which is hard is hard to kind of comprehend when you look at the sheer numbers and what it means to wrestling. But there was so much that I think All Out was trying to do, keeping in mind everything that All In was. I honestly believe we achieved that. It was easily one of the best shows we’ve done this year and one of the best shows we’ve done in AEW history.”