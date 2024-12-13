Austin Gunn Says The Gunns Will ‘Be Back Soon’ In AEW

Austin Gunn is telling fans not to worry about himself and Colton, saying that they’ll be back soon. As reported earlier, the team hasn’t competed since the September 14th episode of AEW Collision, and the report was that Austin was out due to an injury. The duo did a Highspots Virtual Signing on Thursday and during the session, Austin gave a quick update on them, saying (per Fightful):

“”We’ll be back soon. Don’t worry about it.”

The two also told fans to continue supporting AEW.