Austin Gunn Says He & Colton Aren’t Hurt

The Gunns haven’t been on AEW TV for a while, and Austin Gunn says it’s not an injury issue. Gunn posted to Twitter on Friday to respond to a fan who asked if either he or his brother/tag team partner are hurt, to which he succinctly replied:

“Nope!”

The Gunns were last seen in a loss to The Hurt Syndicate back in February, where they challenged the latter team for the AEW World Tag Team Championships but came up short. This was shortly after they had returned for the first time in October. No word when they may return to AEW TV.