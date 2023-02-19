– At last night’s WWE Elimination Chamber, United States Champion Austin Theory was victorious in the men’s chamber match. He retained his title after help from Logan Paul, who came out to get some revenge on Seth Rollins. After the match, Theory commented on John Cena, perhaps hinting at a potential matchup with the Superstar at WrestleMania.

Theory said on John Cena during the press conference (via WrestlingInc.com), “Why does everybody talk about John Cena? Why? Why don’t they talk about me? Because now they’re going to talk about me. Because tonight I showcased my immortality inside that chamber.”

As previously reported, Austin Theory has been rumored as one of the matchups for Cena at WrestleMania. And now with Paul being matched up with Rollins, it looks like it will be Cena vs. Theory at WrestleMania 39. WWE Has not yet confirmed or announced Cena wrestling at this year’s event.