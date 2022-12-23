Note on Availability of John Cena During Wrestlemania Season

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that John Cena is believed to be working Wrestlemania, although he won’t be available for much of the build. Cena will wrestle his first WWE match of 2022 next week on Smackdown when he teams with Kevin Owens against Sami Zayn and Roman Reigns.

Cena is said to be working on his schedule to make sure he can work Wrestlemania, and the belief is that he will be able to do so. However, Cena will not be available through most of February and March due to a movie he is filming outside of the country.

There were discussions for Cena to have a match with Austin Theory, but that was before Vince McMahon stepped down. Meanwhile, Logan Paul previously challenged Cena to a match at the show.