Austin Theory Cashes In Money In the Bank, Loses US Title Match On WWE Raw

Austin Theory has cashed in his Money in the Bank shot at last — on Seth Rollins in a failed attempt to win the United States Championship. Tonight’s show saw Rollins hold his US Championship open challenge on tonight’s Raw, which led to Bobby Lashley coming out and destroying Rollins. Lashley put Rollins through the commentary table before their match could begin and was forced to go by officials. As Lashley was leaving, Theory came out to the ring and cashed in his title shot.

Rollins fought back against Theory and kicked out of several big moves. Right when Theory was about to make a final pinfall, Lashley came out again and pulled Theory out of the ring to lay waste to him. He obliterated Theory and walked off, with the official nearly counting Theory out. Theory got back in the ring just in time but Rollins hit him with the Stomp and covered for the pinfall.

Theory won the briefcase at Money in the Bank 2022 in July. He is the fifth person to cash in Money in the Bank but fail to win the title following John Cena in 2012, Damien Sandow in 2013, Baron Corbin in 2017, and Braun Strowman in 2018.