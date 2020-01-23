wrestling / News
Australian Wrestler Adam Brooks Likely Headed To ROH
January 23, 2020 | Posted by
PWInsider reports that ROH is interested in bringing in Australian wrestler Adam Brooks for regular appearances. He was trained by Buddy Murphy and has frequently been featured in main events for Australian promotions. He’s appeared for Melbourne City Wrestling and Pro Wrestling Australia, as well as ROH and PWG. He has announced that he will be in Tampa for Wrestlemania weekend.
This comes after fellow Australian wrestler Slex was signed last month.
