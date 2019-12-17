ROH Signs Australian Wrestler Slex

Ring of Honor has announced that they have signed Australian wrestler Slex to a contract with the company. He also commented on the news, which you can see below. Here’s the press release:

TOP AUSTRALIAN STAR SLEX SIGNS WITH ROH

In another example of Ring of Honor’s commitment to signing the best international talent in pro wrestling, top Australian star Slex is on his way to the company.

Slex’s impending arrival was announced in a video during Final Battle Fallout in Philadelphia Sunday night.

The Melbourne native has been a pro wrestler for more than half his life even though he’s just 33. Known as “The Business,” Slex is a two-time Melbourne City Wrestling Heavyweight Champion, and he also has competed for New Japan Pro-Wrestling.