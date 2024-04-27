Ava Raine Is Happy for Carmelo Hayes & Kiana James Getting Drafted

– WWE released a digital exclusive video from the WWE Performance Center featuring NXT General Manager Ava Raine discussing NXT Superstars Kiana James and Carmelo Hayes getting drafted to last night during the 2024 WWE Draft. She also confirmed Corbin getting drafted to SmackDown. Below are some highlights and the video of Ava Raine’s comments:

Ava Raine on the NXT Superstars who were drafted: “I mean, these two are absolutely the best that NXT has to offer. I will miss them. I know that a number of other superstars will. But Raw and SmackDown, they are in for such a treat. And I know that Carmelo and Kiana are going to absolutely shine now that they’re on the main roster.”

On Carmelo Hayes challenging Cody Rhodes on SmackDown: “I mean, it was definitely bold, but it was nothing too unexpected from Carmelo. He has always considered himself a main event player. And I think he proved that he belongs right there with the best of the best tonight.”

On what we can expect for Monday and Tuesday: “I mean, like I said, on Spring Breakin’ and on Tuesday, NXT is never gonna be the same. And tonight was the start of that, and Monday is the continuation of that. So I think that things are definitely gonna continue to be shaken up, but in a great way.”

If using any of the above quotes, please credit WWE with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.