Ava Says She’s Received Death Threats Over Rock vs. Roman Reigns

Ava says that she’s received death threats from people angry that The Rock looks to be taking Cody Rhodes’ spot against Roman Reigns. Ava, the GM of WWE NXT, is the daughter of The Great One and she took to Twitter to tell people to “leave her out of” the outrage over Rock appearing on Smackdown to tease a match with Reigns after Rhodes said he would take everything from Roman Reigns, but not at WrestleMania.

Ava wrote:

“can ya’ll just leave me out of this ffs i’m busy running a SHOW death threats over a situation i have nothing to do with … bffr [be for f**king real]”

WWE has not yet officially confirmed Rock vs. Reigns for WrestleMania. The two are set for a face to face at the WrestleMania 40 press event on Thursday.