Averno Announced For MLW Azteca Lucha

Major League Wrestling has announced that CMLL star Averno will appear at MLW Azteca Lucha in Chicago on May 11.

As a hated rudo, Averno is no stranger to controversy, known for his rule-breaking tactics and unapologetic demeanor. However, beneath his villainous exterior lies a masterful technician, armed with brilliant technical skills and rapid-fire striking that leave his opponents reeling. With signature moves like Devil Wings and Top Tope Con Giro, Averno is a force to be reckoned with inside the squared circle.

Averno, the arch-rival of Místico, brings with him a legacy of animosity and fierce competition that has defined their careers. Their storied feud ignited on New Year’s Day 2005, when Místico dethroned Averno for the World Middleweight Title in a classic match that left Averno eternally bitter. Since then, these titans of the ring have battled relentlessly, headlining sold-out arenas across Mexico in epic matches that have captivated audiences worldwide. Their last encounter, at MLW SuperFight in February, only furthered their bad blood.

Throughout his illustrious career, Averno has amassed an impressive collection of titles, including the CMLL World Light Heavyweight Championship, CMLL World Middleweight Championship, and the CMLL World Tag Team Championship, among others.

Despite setbacks such as losing his mask to La Mascara in 2011, Averno has only grown more determined, winning the hair of Blue Panther in 2013 in an electrifying Luchas de apuestas encounter.

Brought to MLW by Salina de la Renta’s Promociones Dorado, Averno brings his cunning and exceptional skills to AZTECA LUCHA, vowing to make a big splash with the backing of the “Queen of Lucha.”

As a thank you to Chicago fans, this event will be a special fan appreciation event with tickets starting at $10.