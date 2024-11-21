Averno Set to Appear At MLW Kings of Colosseum

Major League Wrestling has announced that Averno will appear at MLW Kings of Colosseum, which happens on January 11 in Dallas, TX.

Major League Wrestling (“MLW”) today announced Averno for MLW Kings of Colosseum, presented on YouTube free from the NYTEX Sports Centre, in North Richland Hills, Texas on Saturday, January 11.

Tickets can be purchased at MLWDallas.com. Tickets start at just $15!

Averno, a seasoned veteran and life-long rival of Místico, brings a dangerous mix of cunning and power to any match.

A master of psychological warfare, Averno has built his career on dismantling opponents through both brute force and mind games. His experience spans decades, during which he’s developed a reputation as one of lucha libre’s most feared rudos.

Known for his methodical in-ring strategy and ability to capitalize on even the smallest mistakes, Averno’s quest for gold is fueled by his desire to once again sit atop the mountain of champions.

–Bring your signs as MLW TV trucks will be rolling up for a live broadcast streaming broadcasting worldwide!

Signed to compete and appear:

Matt Riddle • Donovan Dijak • MLW World Heavyweight Champion Satoshi Kojima • CONTRA Unit • Paul London • AKIRA • The Rogue Horsemen’s BRG, Bobby Fish, and the Andersons • Alex Kane and the BOMAYE Fight Club • Matthew Justice • CMLL Luchadores Mistico, Blue Panther, Barbaro Cavernario, Atlantis, Dark Panther, Atlantis Jr., Máscara Dorada, Averno, and more • Delmi Exo • Jesus Rodriguez • Okumura • Cesar Duran and more!

Matches and more appearances will be announced soon at MLW.com.

Kings of Colosseum live on YouTube card (10pm ET start)

TBA

beIN SPORTS card (7pm CT local start)

TBA