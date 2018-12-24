wrestling / News
Various News: AWA Nite of Champions II is Today’s WWE Hidden Gem, David Arquette Cuts A Promo On Colt Cabana, Pt. 3 On The History Of The Bullet Club
– The final Hidden Gem for the 12 Days of Hidden Gems being added today will be a 1985 Pro Wrestling USA promoted event entitled AWA “Nite Of Champions II” from the Meadowlands Arena in East Rutherford, New Jersey…
* Ron Bass vs. JJ Dillon
* Little Tokyo vs. Cowboy Lang
* Sherri Martel vs. Debbie Combs
* Carlos Colon vs. Konga the Barbarian
* Jake Roberts vs. Paul Ellering
* NWA Tag Team Title: Rock ‘n Roll Express vs. The Longriders
* Sgt. Slaughter vs. Chris Markoff and Boris Zhukov
* NWA US Heavyweight Title: Tully Blanchard vs. Magnum TA
* NWA World Heavyweight Title: Dusty Rhodes vs. Ric Flair
* The Road Warriors vs. Ivan Koloff and Krusher Kruschev
* AWA World Title: Rick Martel vs. Stan Hansen
– Colt Cabana has challenged David Arquette to a match, and Arquette has responded…
I CHALLENGE YOU…@DavidArquette.
Seeya in Minneapolis! https://t.co/r4VbGIETcJ
— Colt Cabana (@ColtCabana) December 20, 2018
So now @ColtCabana wants me to shine him up at #wrestlepalooza in #Minnasota on Sunday Jan 6th @f1rstwrestling Bring it on! pic.twitter.com/vEFgWSDL1f
— David Arquette (@DavidArquette) December 24, 2018
– Here are NJPW’s The History Of The Bullet Club videos….