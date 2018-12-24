Various News: AWA Nite of Champions II is Today’s WWE Hidden Gem, David Arquette Cuts A Promo On Colt Cabana, Pt. 3 On The History Of The Bullet Club

– The final Hidden Gem for the 12 Days of Hidden Gems being added today will be a 1985 Pro Wrestling USA promoted event entitled AWA “Nite Of Champions II” from the Meadowlands Arena in East Rutherford, New Jersey…

* Ron Bass vs. JJ Dillon

* Little Tokyo vs. Cowboy Lang

* Sherri Martel vs. Debbie Combs

* Carlos Colon vs. Konga the Barbarian

* Jake Roberts vs. Paul Ellering

* NWA Tag Team Title: Rock ‘n Roll Express vs. The Longriders

* Sgt. Slaughter vs. Chris Markoff and Boris Zhukov

* NWA US Heavyweight Title: Tully Blanchard vs. Magnum TA

* NWA World Heavyweight Title: Dusty Rhodes vs. Ric Flair

* The Road Warriors vs. Ivan Koloff and Krusher Kruschev

* AWA World Title: Rick Martel vs. Stan Hansen

– Colt Cabana has challenged David Arquette to a match, and Arquette has responded…

So now @ColtCabana wants me to shine him up at #wrestlepalooza in #Minnasota on Sunday Jan 6th @f1rstwrestling Bring it on! pic.twitter.com/vEFgWSDL1f — David Arquette (@DavidArquette) December 24, 2018

– Here are NJPW’s The History Of The Bullet Club videos….







