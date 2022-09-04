Axiom vs. Nathan Frazer Moved to This Week’s WWE NXT 2.0, Wes Lee Faces JD McDonagh

– While the match was originally scheduled for today’s WWE NXT Worlds Collide event, WWE has quietly opted to move the originally scheduled Two Out of Three Falls Match between Axiom and Nathan Frazer to this Tuesday on NXT 2.0. The move was announced during the NXT Worlds Collide broadcast on Peacock.

WWE also announced that Wes Lee would face JD McDonagh on Tuesday’s episode. You can check out the interview clip on the new matchup below.

WWE NXT 2.0 airs live on Tuesday, September 6 on USA Network at 8:00 pm EST.