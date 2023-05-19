wrestling / News

AXS TV To Air Josh Alexander Documentary Next Month

May 18, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Josh Alexander Impact Wrestling Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

AXS TV is set to air Impact’s Josh Alexander documentary later this month, according to a new report. PWInsider has confirmed that Diary: Josh Alexander will air on June 1st at 7 PM ET.

The Jorge Barbosa-directed documentary aired on Fight Network in Canada and aired on YouTube, and was described as follows:

For the first time ever, Josh Alexander reveals his tumultuous past while chronicling his journey through the pro wrestling indie scene. Learn why those past events fuel his desires and drive him to define his aggressive in-ring style. Following Josh Alexander over six months, we go behind the scenes and into his mind, as he prepares for a championship opportunity. See the true emotions and discover the new responsibilities he faces as he enters the main event picture.

