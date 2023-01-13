AXW For The People Full Results 01.07.2023: AXW Championship, AXW Badstreet Tag Team Championship, & More

The AXW For The People show was hosted on January 7 by American Xcellence Wrestling in Hamburg, PA. You can see some highlights as well as the complete results (via AXW) below.

*Tough Guy Inc. (Bob Evans & Tim Hughes) defeated The Golden Era (Brett Waters & Sean Vandre)

*Cabana Man Dan defeated Tony Evans

*Arm Wrestling Match: Izzy McCoy defeated Kory Cross & 2 Fans

*Kekoa defeated Leo Sparrow

*Jay Flyier defeated John Skylar

*Goldy defeated Andy Header

*Derek Neal defeated Erron Wade

*AXW Badstreet Tag Team Championship Bout: Ed House & Laszio Arpad defeated Jason Andrews & AK Willis

*AXW Championship Match – Two Out Of Three Falls: Matt Quay defeated EN Bush