wrestling / News
AXW For The People Full Results 01.07.2023: AXW Championship, AXW Badstreet Tag Team Championship, & More
The AXW For The People show was hosted on January 7 by American Xcellence Wrestling in Hamburg, PA. You can see some highlights as well as the complete results (via AXW) below.
*Tough Guy Inc. (Bob Evans & Tim Hughes) defeated The Golden Era (Brett Waters & Sean Vandre)
*Cabana Man Dan defeated Tony Evans
*Arm Wrestling Match: Izzy McCoy defeated Kory Cross & 2 Fans
*Kekoa defeated Leo Sparrow
*Jay Flyier defeated John Skylar
*Goldy defeated Andy Header
*Derek Neal defeated Erron Wade
*AXW Badstreet Tag Team Championship Bout: Ed House & Laszio Arpad defeated Jason Andrews & AK Willis
*AXW Championship Match – Two Out Of Three Falls: Matt Quay defeated EN Bush
Honorarily Golden. @ThisIsAXW pic.twitter.com/o8pwg3wyVS
— “Wonderboy” Brian Morris (@briangmorris) January 9, 2023
#andnew @ThisIsAXW Tag Team Champions of the Bad Street! László Árpád & Ed House! #prowrestling pic.twitter.com/FJmoR4HLbp
— László Árpád (@HungarianHero) January 10, 2023
There was an all out War at For the People on Saturday between the Challenger @mattquayAH and the Champion @_ENBush, who had @TommyVecs69 and @ItsMaryWhatever in his corner. #ThisIsAXW #prowrestling #wrestling #HamburgPA pic.twitter.com/FfUKQxnsW3
— American Xcellence Wrestling (@ThisIsAXW) January 10, 2023