Azteca Underground’s Leader Revealed on MLW: Fusion

The owner of Azteca Underground has been revealed as of this week’s MLW: Fusion. Tonight’s show saw Dario Cueto reveal himself as the organization’s El Jefe. After Salina de la Renta was taken to Boyle Heights after being kidnapped, she came face to face with Cueto who said that she had to pay the ultimate sacrifice for her mistakes. Cuero then got a phone call and said that he would see them on July 10th, which is the new season’s premiere.