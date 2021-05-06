Winfree’s MLW: Fusion (Ep. 131) Review 5.05.21  

Well everyone, this is it. The season finale for MLW until July when they’ll be back with more Fusion. I imagine I’ll get a lot of Underground until then (le sigh) but there’s some intrigue coming into this show. Primarily in the form of El Jefe, the mysterious figure behind the Azteca Underground group that’s been throwing money and influence around. Last week Salina de la Renta crossed El Jefe for the last time and was abducted by goons. El Jefe’s identity will almost certainly be revealed tonight (Dario Cueto or riot) to set up the next big arc for MLW. There’s also a rematch for the middleweight title as champion Lio Rush gives former champion Myron Reed his rematch, I kind of expect Reed to go over just because MLW seems to like him. Anyway, let’s get to the action.

Quick video package with both Rush and Reed talking to hype up the main event, there’s a clear disparity in charisma and presentation overall but Reed does convey a bit of intensity he was missing before.

Match #1: Gringo Loco vs. Laredo Kid

Quick high flying from both men, then they trade arm drags with Laredo getting the best of it. Gringo heads out of the ring to recover and slow the pace down. Back in the ring, another trade of arm drags with Gringo getting the best of this one so Laredo heads out to recover. Into the ring once again Gringo gets a front headlock into a snapmare, Laredo counters into another arm drag series then heads up top for a flying head scissors takedown. Gringo out of the ring, Laredo jumps onto him with a hurricanrana on the floor. Back into the ring Laredo with a few covers but he can’t get the pin. Laredo flies into a fireman’s carry from Gringo and Gringo hits an inverted DDT to take over. Gringo ties up the legs of Laredo on the mat, but lets it go for no reason. Chops from Gringo, eventually Laredo fights back with rights to the head. They hit the ropes, Laredo out of the ring and Gringo dives onto him. They head back into the ring, a couple of covers from Gringo but he can’t keep Laredo down. Gringo heads up top, misses a split legged moonsault as Laredo rolls away. Laredo with a bottom rope moonsault, he gets caught going for a second moonsault and Gringo hits Lance Archer’s Blackout for a near fall. They start trading elbows, Gringo tries to head up top but Laredo catches him with a punch. Both men up top and Laredo with a top rope hurricanrana for another 2 count. Laredo sets Gringo on the top rope, Gringo clubs him down but Laredo hits him with a kick and heads up top for the Spanish Fly to get the 3.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Laredo Kid won at 9:19

Rating: 1 star

That was not good. The whole affair was disjointed, featured random walking around, a lot of down time, and even the big spots weren’t especially great.

A reminder that a masked man abducted Salina de la Renta last week and she’s still missing.

Alexander Hammerstone talks, he brings up Josef Samael denying his title call out last week. It really pissed him off, and he might have almost ripped the bumper off of his car, but that’s exactly what Samael wants. He wants Hammerstone so pissed he’s not thinking straight. Well now he’s thinking straight, because there’s no question about Samael being a high level chess player, or that Fatu holding the heavyweight title makes him the baddest man in MLW. But there is a question now, why is Samael protecting Fatu? He used to think Fatu was scared, but no Fatu doesn’t duck anyone because he really thinks he’s unbeatable. But Samael doesn’t think that. For all the bodies left in Fatu’s wake Samael knows that Hammerstone is the one to end his reign of terror. So maybe once Samael stops protecting Fatu the fans will finally get the fight they want. I appreciate Hammerstone showing brains here, not just brawn. This was good stuff from Your Boy Hammer.

We toss to Alicia Atout who confirms that Josef Samael can gatekeep Jacob Fatu’s title with the exception of the Battle Riot because the winner of that match is guaranteed a title shot. MLW will also be holding an open draft, whatever that means, which will be updating over the coming weeks.

The Von Erich brothers are in Hawaii, and Ross talks about his experience with Keiji Mutoh and Marshall apologizes for losing. Marshall wont make any excuses, but does make a promise that a reckoning is coming July 10th and he and Tom Lawlor will finally settle things.

Match #2: Richard Holliday vs. Ariel Dominguez

Ariel tries to out wrestle Holliday but Holliday sets him on the top rope then slaps him down to the apron. Holliday abuses Ariel for a bit, Ariel tries to fight back but runs into a flap jack then 2008 to win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Richard Holliday won at 1:36

Rating: Giraumon Turban. . . SQUASH

Meh.

Holliday walks up to Alicia for an interview, Gino Medina shows up to interrupt him. They bicker, Medina says he’ll leave then jumps Holliday from the back. Medina beats up Holliday for a bit then hits a DDT on the stage. I was really hoping these two were done with each other, sadly this feud must continue apparently.

The usual Top 10 Contenders list is here:

10. Rocky Romero

9. Ross Von Erich

8. Calvin Tankman

7. Myron Reed

6. Mil Muertes

5. Richard Holliday

4. Mads Krugger

3. Lio Rush – MLW Middleweight Champion

2. Tom Lawlor

1. Alexander Hammerstone – MLW Openweight Champion

MLW World Heavyweight Champion – Jacob Fatu

Wait, they’re trying to sell Myron Reed at 6′ tall? If you’re buying that I’ve got beachfront property in Nebraska to sell you.

Match #3- MLW Middleweight Title Match: (c) Lio Rush vs. Myron Reed

They trade trash talk then circle a few times to start. They tie up, trade arm wringers and escapes then stare off again. Greco-Roman knuckle lock leads to them trading arm wringers again. They hit the ropes, avoids each others moves then Reed hits a drop kick. Back into the ropes, Reed catches Rush and drops Rush onto his back. Reed to the apron, avoids a shoulder block and hits a guillotine leg drop through the ropes. Rush heads out of the ring to try and regain himself, Reed is the one winning out in the early going and he doesn’t like it. They trade escapes and go behinds, Rush eventually hits a seated kick to the head of Reed to take over for a bit. Rush with kicks, Reed catches one but Rush counters into a Russian leg sweep then a standing frog splash to the back for a 2 count. Kick to the back of the head from Rush, then one to the body as well. Into the corner now, Rush still working the lower back with shoulder blocks then hits a back suplex for another 2 count. Rush starts working a gut wrench on the mat. Reed fights to his feet, Rush whacks him with an elbow. Jawbreaker from Reed to stun the champion, but Rush is able to send him out of the ring then misses a first rope Asai moonsault which lets Reed dive onto him. That looked like a rough landing. Back into the ring Reed with a flurry of offense, then hits a slingshot Codebreaker for a near fall. Rush with a flurry of strikes, then a kick to the face, and gets a poisoned Rana then a C4 off the ropes for a close near fall. Heck of a sequence. Another series of strikes from Rush but Reed lands a headbutt to stop that. Reed with a kick, but Rush sends him out of the ring and hits a suicide dive then a first rope corkscrew moonsault onto him on the outside. Rush botches his first rope Stunner, Reed with a reverse suplex then the trust fall cutter into an Air Raid Crash for a 2 count. Kick to the knee from Rush, then a wheel kick to the head. Rush up top, he wants Final Hour but Reed rolls to the apron to remain safe. Reed back into the ring, hits Rush in the face then avoids a clothesline and hits an enziguri. Reed tries the flying cutter over the top rope but Rush counters, shoves him into the post then hits a poisoned rana on the floor. Rush up top, back in the ring he hits Final Hour but that only gets 2. Well we know who’s winning now, that sequence really should have ended things. Rush takes off his wrist tape, hoists Reed onto his shoulders but Reed fights free, gets another Air Raid Crash, heads to the apron and hits the springboard 450 to win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Myron Reed became the NEW MLW Middleweight champion at 15:56

Rating: 2.5 stars

This wasn’t bad but felt like a very generic cruiserweight match. Reed doesn’t do a whole lot for me, but this was one of his better matches. The few botchy spots combined with a few needless sequences that should have ended the match drop this a bit. If a reverse rana on the floor into your frog splash finish isn’t going to end the match, maybe don’t do it.

Reed poses with the belt, Jordan Oliver and Calvin Tankman show up to celebrate with him while Rush heads to the back probably vowing vengeance.

OK, cinematic time. In Boyle Heights Salina de la Renta is dragged into an office. Hell yes, it’s Dario Cueto. He says he’s a generous man, if all Salina had failed was him he’d forgive her. But she failed the believers. When he saved her from the gutter he gave her access to the best luchadores on Earth, and all he asked for in return was gold and violence. But it’s alright, he’s building a new temple and Salina of all people should know that requires certain sacrifices. His phone rings as the masked man drags Salina out of the office. Dario says he’ll see whoever is on the line July 10th in Philly. Ominious.