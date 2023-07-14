B. Brian Blair Undergoes Back Surgeries, Says He Has a ‘New Lease On Life’

B. Brian Blair recently underwent two back surgeries to fix issues that have been plaguing him as a result of his in-ring career. Blair posted a photo online of his surgery scar and spoke with the WON about the surgery.

Blair told the outlet, “I’ve been in excruciating pain for two full years. I’ve needed a cane or a walker and have not been able to look up without bending my knees, again for two years. It’s been difficult to keep the game face on when my number has been called but I guess that’s what we learn in our business. After interviewing six different back surgeons, I called Dr. Uribe in Phoenix, whom Terry Bollea referred me to. After he reviewed all of my CTs, MRIs and X-rays, he recommended a former student of his (from 10 years ago), Dr Alikhani here in Tampa, at Tampa General Hospital. He operated on me both 6/27 and 6/29 for a couple great reasons. He said that no surgeon can operate at full capacity past six to seven hours and he also said it is not good to be anesthetized more than eight hours.

“He was correct in everything he did, as I now have a new lease on life. I can look up without bending my knees, as I have a curvature back in my spine, which made me almost two inches taller than I recently was. I no longer need a cane or a walker and even though I’m in pain, it’s primarily surgical pain. If anyone you know ever need a tremendous spine doctor, I don’t think there are any better than Dr Alikhani.”

Blair added in a message to current talent that about 60% of back surgeries are successful, and of the 40% that aren’t some need to be redone, sometimes multiple times and may still not have the desired result. He noted, “We are only human and when you’re performing in front of thousands of people, you always want to do your best and too many people are trying to one up the next person. It’s a great subject that I hope the youth of today will be educated to.

On behalf of 411, our best wishes to Blair for a quick and full recovery.