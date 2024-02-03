B-Fab Allies With Bobby Lashley & Street Profits On WWE Smackdown

B-Fab has joined forces with Bobby Lashley & Street Profits, aiding them against The Final Testament on WWE Smackdown. Friday night’s show saw Final Testament set to take on Lashley and the Profits, but the match never got underway as they began fighting before the bell.

During the melee, Scarlett jumped onto Lashley’s back to try and break up a Hurt Lock on Karrion Kross, only to have the former Hit Row member come down and pull Scarlett off Lashley and deliver a big boot.

B-Fab teased allying with the group on the New Year’s Revolution episode of Smackdown. She was part of Hit Row, which was split up when AJ Francis was released. Ashante “Thee” Adonis hasn’t competed on WWE TV since July.