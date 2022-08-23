Backstage Details on Johnny Gargano’s Return to WWE

Johnny Gargano made his return to WWE Raw this week, and a new report has details on how it came about. Fightful Select reports that Gargano’s name did not appear on any rundowns, and that most of the talent there didn’t know nor were much of the production team aware of his return. Many people found out about it when he walked through the backstage area minutes before his appearance.

The report notes that WWE had a continued interest in resigning Gargano while he was a free agent, though they respected his wishes for time off. The company of course expected that they had a much better chance of re-signing him when Triple H came into control. There was no word of any advanced talks between Gargano and AEW, and Impact was never considered a serious consideration.