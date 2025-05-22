Backstage Details on Next WWE Appearance for Travis Scott

– According to a new report by WrestleVotes, there is an update on what’s next for hip-hop star Travis Scott in WWE. Scott last appeared at WrestleMania 41: Night 2, helping John Cena win the WWE Undisputed Championship against Cody Rhodes.

The new report indicates is that WWE is making plans for Scott to appear at WWE Money in the Bank 2025 next month. Per WrestleVotes, “Amid speculation, we’re told WWE has plans for Travis Scott to appear at the Money in the Bank PLE on June 7th. Sources indicate this has been in the works since before WrestleMania.”

It was previously rumored that Scott is currently training for wrestling at Booker T’s school. It was also rumored that there was an idea for Scott to team with John Cena for a tag team bout. Additionally, a new update from PWInsider today reports that there was a pitch for a possible six-man tag team bout at Money in the Bank that would involve Logan Paul, John Cena, and Travis Scott against Cody Rhodes and The Usos. It’s unknown if WWE opts for that direction at the premium live event.

WWE Money in the Bank 2025 is slated for June 7 at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California. It will air live on Peaccok in the U.S. and on Netflix internationally.