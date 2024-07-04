– Fightful Select has shed some more light on a mysterious lockbox that was offered as part of a stipulation for Shane McMahon’s match with The Undertaker at WrestleMania 32 in 2016. Shane McMahon faced The Undertaker in a Hell in a Cell match at the event. If Shane won, The Undertaker would no longer compete at WrestleMania, and he would also gain control of Raw. However, if Shane lost, then Vince McMahon would gain control of a secret “lockbox” that Shane McMahon had possession of. The lockbox purportedly contained Vince McMahon’s dark secrets.

Of course, Shane McMahon lost the match against The Undertaker at WrestleMania 32, granting Vince McMahon possession of the secret lockbox. The contents of the lockbox have never been revealed, leaving the mystery unsolved over these last eight years.

According to Fightful’s report, several members who worked on the WWE creative team at the time claimed there was never an idea written out on what type of item the lockbox contained. Additionally, the creative team members revealed that McMahon’s line about the secret lockbox was never intended to be part of the storyline to begin with. The lockbox line was reportedly something that Vince McMahon added in himself at the last minute.

The report indicates there was never any plan regarding the lockbox, what was in it, or to even reveal what was in it. It was simply something Vince McMahon mentioned on TV on a seeming whim. So the contents of the mysterious lockbox, from a storyline perspective, do not exist, or they will never be revealed.

