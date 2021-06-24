wrestling / News
Backstage Details on September’s WWE Clash of Champions 2021
June 24, 2021 | Posted by
– PWInsider has details on WWE Clash of Champions 2021. The pay-per-view event is reportedly slated for Sunday, September 26. It will be held at the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.
WWE has not yet made the details on Clash of Champions official. The company plans to return to touring with live fans next month. WWE Money in the Bank 2021 will be held with live fans in attendance at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas on July 18.
More Trending Stories
- Tony Khan On Why He Thinks AEW Double Or Nothing Has Been Better Than WrestleMania
- Keith Lee Having Issues Trademarking Name Due to WWE Application
- Franky Monet Says Her Character Is a ‘Work in Progress,’ Talks Possibly Doing Reality Show With John Morrison
- Nick Gage Explains He Was Just ‘Messing’ With Matt Cardona on Twitter, Plans to Hurt Him for Real Now