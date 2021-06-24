Backstage Details on September’s WWE Clash of Champions 2021

– PWInsider has details on WWE Clash of Champions 2021. The pay-per-view event is reportedly slated for Sunday, September 26. It will be held at the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.

WWE has not yet made the details on Clash of Champions official. The company plans to return to touring with live fans next month. WWE Money in the Bank 2021 will be held with live fans in attendance at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas on July 18.