Backstage Details On Talent’s Reaction To Vince McMahon’s Decision To Send Certain WWE Stars To PC

As previously reported, Vince McMahon reportedly “threw a fit” regarding the working style of some of the big men on the WWE main roster, with Keith Lee, Otis, and others being sent to the WWE Performance Center for classes with Adam Pearce and Drew Gulak. Fightful Select has more details on the backstage reaction to McMahon’s decision.

According to Fightful, wrestlers were told to keep things quiet regarding McMahon’s request, which obviously didn’t happen since word leaked. The site also confirmed the PWInsider report stating that Lee, Otis, Omos, Dabba Kato, and Dio Maddin were among those included in the directive from McMahon. However, the decision isn’t related to any heat on any specific wrestler.

As for the backstage reaction to the wrestlers included, Fightful notes that some at the PC are “baffled” by Lee being in the group since he’s considered one of the better workers in the company, with his size potentially being the only reason he’s being grouped in with the others.

Fightful reports there are a couple of things that have caught the attention of backstage officials in WWE in recent week regarding Otis’ matches, specifically the idea that he could work safer in the ring.

Additionally, Omos being included isn’t considered a surprise. Fightful’s sources state that WWE had originally planned to have him on RAW during the build to WrestleMania, despite the fact that he hasn’t been trained for the spot in terms of his in-ring ability.

Fightful adds that the reason for Maddin being included in the group is due to him not wrestling much since leaving his position as an announcer for RAW.