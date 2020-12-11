wrestling / News
Vince McMahon Reportedly ‘Threw A Fit’ Over Talent Of Certain WWE Stars, Sent Back To PC For ‘Refinement’
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Vince McMahon ‘threw a fit’ over the working ability of certain wrestlers on the roster, mainly some of the bigger wrestlers. McMahon has since ordered the wrestlers to go back to the Performance Center for two classes a week with instructors Adam Pearce and Drew Gulak.
PWInsider adds that those talents include Otis, Keith Lee, Dabbo Kato, Dio Maddin and Omos. The talent will be working on refining and improving their in-ring ability on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Even though they’ve been drafted to RAW, Dabbo Kato and Arturo Ruas have yet to be used as it’s believed they need “additional seasoning.” The training sessions have been happening for months. Ruas in particular has been out of action after suffering an arm injury during a match with KUSHIDA on NXT.
