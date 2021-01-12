Backstage Note on WWE Not Having Live Fans for Royal Rumble

– As previously reported, WWE has no plans to have live fans in attendance for this year’s Royal Rumble. The event is slated for later this month. The WrestleVotes account has some more details on why WWE had to pivot away from having live fans in attendance.

WrestleVotes had reported in November that WWE was looking for a location for the Royal Rumble that could have live fans attend the event. However, circumstances with the COVID-19 pandemic likely put a stop to that.

WrestleVotes reported that WWE officials see the undertaking of trying to move the ThunderDome for one night as “too much to make it all work.” As a result, he wait for live fans returning to a major WWE will have to continue.

WWE Royal Rumble 2021 is slated for January 31. It will be closed to the general public and will be held at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida.