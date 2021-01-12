wrestling / News
Backstage Note on WWE Not Having Live Fans for Royal Rumble
– As previously reported, WWE has no plans to have live fans in attendance for this year’s Royal Rumble. The event is slated for later this month. The WrestleVotes account has some more details on why WWE had to pivot away from having live fans in attendance.
WrestleVotes had reported in November that WWE was looking for a location for the Royal Rumble that could have live fans attend the event. However, circumstances with the COVID-19 pandemic likely put a stop to that.
WrestleVotes reported that WWE officials see the undertaking of trying to move the ThunderDome for one night as “too much to make it all work.” As a result, he wait for live fans returning to a major WWE will have to continue.
WWE Royal Rumble 2021 is slated for January 31. It will be closed to the general public and will be held at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida.
Still getting a ton of Royal Rumble / fan attendance questions. The fact of the matter is WWE views the stress, manpower and complete undertaking of removing the ThunderDome for one night as just too much to make it all work. Sad but true. The wait continues.
— WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) January 12, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Drew McIntyre Tests Positive For COVID-19, Randy Orton Still In Main Event, McIntyre To Speak On RAW
- Drew McIntyre Reportedly First Announced Of Another COVID Outbreak, Wrestlers From WWE, AEW And More Affected
- Candice Michelle Recalls Kissing Vince McMahon In WWE Storyline, What Match She Hated Most, Winning WWE Women’s Title
- Cody Rhodes On Brodie Lee Squashing Him For TNT Title, Their Dog Collar Match, Original Plan For Lee’s AEW Debut