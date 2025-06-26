– Fightful Select has a backstage update regarding the recent run of AEW shows. According to the report, there have been very positive reactions behind-the-scenes in AEW following the company’s recent run of big shows. Additionally, the company reportedly considered the recent month stretch of multiple four-hour broadcasts, Grand Slam Mexico, and next week’s 300th episode of Dynamite as one of AEW’s most important TV runs ever.

AEW recently made its debut at Arena Mexico in Mexico City last week with Grand Slam Mexico. The show was a reported sellout event.

AEW holds its TV tapings for the 300th edition of Dynamite, and the 100th episode of Collision next week at the Toyota Arena in Ontario, California on Wednesday, July 2. The promotion will also be heading to Arlington’s Globe Life Field for All In Texas on Saturday, July 12.