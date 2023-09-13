– Fightful Select reports that AEW already had Zack Sabre Jr. in mind to face Bryan Danielson at AEW WrestleDream when Danielson made his return to TV on the September 2 edition of AEW Collision. The matchup with Sabre Jr. was announced a week later on the following Collision.

The two were originally going to face each other at the first Forbidden Door show, but Bryan Danielson was unable to take part in the match due to an injury. AEW WrestleDream is scheduled for Sunday, October 1 in Seattle, Washington.

– Fightful Select reports that the storyline with The Acclaimed and Dark Order, culminating with The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn winning the Trios Titles was planned out for months ahead of time. The storyline reportedly was planned out back to the early summer. The group beat House of Black to win the AEW Trios belts at All In London at Wembley Stadium last month.