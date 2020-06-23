Backstage Notes on Impact Wrestling Handling Removal of Joey Ryan & Michael Elgin Material

– As previously reported, Joey Ryan and Dave Crist are fired from Impact Wrestling and Michael Elgin is currently suspended due to recent allegations of misconduct. As a result, Impact Wrestling had to edit out all traces of Ryan from tonight’s scheduled episode of IMPACT! More details on the action taken by Impact Wrestling have reported by PWInsider.

As noted, tonight’s show was scheduled to feature a tag team match with Ryan, Rob Van Dam, and Jacob Crist vs. Crazzy Steve and two mystery opponents. The mystery partners for the match reportedly would have been Dez and Wentz of The Rascalz.

Impact is reportedly still trying to figure out how to handle material for Michael Elgin moving forward. While it’s easier to remove all of the Joey Ryan material, the taped content for Elgin is a bit more difficult as Elgin, Trey Miguel, Ace Austin, and Eddie Edwards were reportedly set to face Tessa Blanchard for the Impact World title at Slammiversary next month.

Additionally, it’s expected that the #CancelCulture stable is more than likely done with the promotion, but no final decision has been made as of yet.