– Fightful Select has an update with lots of details on the WWE Draft ahead of tonight’s Night 1 of the draft on Friday Night SmackDown, airing live on FOX. According to the report, as of Wednesday (April 24), talent had not been told about how this year’s draft would work, what brand they would be moving to, or any other additional details, besides their upcoming bookings that were previously set in their talent relations app.

Also, WWE reportedly would not provide any isnight on if a few stars would be drafted to a specific brand, or if a full re-draft would take place. Talent would only find out the next day via WWE’s announcement on social media what day they’d be part of a specific draft talent pool. As of Friday (April 26), several talents still did not know which brand they are heading to, but they did expect to find out later this afternoon.

Additionally, the report notes that the recent change in the title belts was done to give WWE more flexibility than in the past, since the women’s and tag team titles are no longer brand-specific titles. This was done to avoid awkward title trades, which has happened during the WWE Draft in the past. However, WWE ultimately opted for a new rule this year stating that all champions are protected to their specific brand, so even though the titles have already been changed, the champions won’t be moving this year. With regards to the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles (currently held by The Kabuki Warriors), the report states that the women’s tag team champions can be drafted to a “home brand,” but the titles will continue to float between brands.

NXT Superstars will be eligible for the Draft tonight and On Monday. Fightful reports that the names of NXT Superstars who will be eligible were intentionally kept hidden in the talent pools to offer more a surprise factor this year. WWE is also reportedly holding a “draft party” for fans at the WWE Performance Center this week.

Some talent and sources within NXT are concerned that NXT might be “picked dry” with this year’s Draft similar to previous years. There is also said to be concern about multiple talents not knowing if they are getting called up to the main roster. As of Friday, no NXT Superstar was aware of their status if they are being called up to the main roster or not. This is said to be causing another concern about talent being drafted to the main roster without a creative plan in place, which has become a valid criticism of recent NXT call-ups in recent years.

The report also addresses the possibility of talents being drafted to NXT from the main roster, since some talents might view the move as a demotion. One source informed Fightful that there are at least several main roster talents who likely benefit from an NXT run. Other sources with the main roster told Fightful that the NXT brand will still have plenty of star power for the upcoming debut on The CW Network later this fall.

NXT will make its CW debut later in October.