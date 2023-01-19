Backstage Notes on Frankie Kazarian Leaving AEW, Signing With Impact

– As noted, former AEW star and Tag Team Champion Frankie Kazarian announced that he signed with Impact at Hard to Kill this month and officially parted ways with AEW. Fightful Select has some more details on Kazarian returning to Impact.

Per Fightful, Kazarian recently clarified that he passed on a contract extension with AEW. While Kazarian had started appearing more on the indies and Impact last year, he was reportedly still on a full-time AEW contract at the time. Also, Frankie Kazarian has been removed from the AEW roster page.

Kazarian worked his last match in AEW against Konosuke Takeshita on the December 26, 2022 edition of AEW Dark: Elevation.