Frankie Kazarian Announces He’s Signed Deal With Impact At Hard To Kill

January 13, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Frankie Kazarian is officially a member of the Impact Wrestling roster, announcing at Hard to Kill that he’s signed with the company. Kazarian appeared at the PPV and announced that he had returned home to the company.

PWInsider reports that Kazarian asked AEW for his release following his match with Josh Alexander at Impact Over Drive in November. The decision was said to be “completely amicable” and a case of Kazarian wanting to push himself harder and being able to do more in Impact due to the size of AEW’s roster.

Kazarian was said to have done things “the right way” and would be welcome back to AEW at any time.

