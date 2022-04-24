Backstage Notes on Producers for Last Week’s Episodes of WWE Raw and Smackdown

– Fightful Select has a report with details on the producers who handled last week’s episodes of WWE Raw and SmackDown. First up, here are the producers for the April 18 edition of Raw:

* Michael Hayes and Petey Williams produced the opening segment featuring Seth Rollins and the Cody Rhodes vs. Kevin Owens main event.

* Tyson Kidd (aka TJ Wilson) produced the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship match, featuring Naomi and Sasha Banks successfully defending their titles against Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan.

* WWE Hall of Famer Molly Holly produced the Bianca Belair and Sonya Deville segment.

* Shane Helms and Curtis Axel produced Veer Mahaan squashing Jeff Brooks.

* Shawn Daivari was the producer for Ezekiel vs. Chad Gable.

* Chris Park (aka Abyss) produced RK-Bro vs. The Street Profits.

* James Gibson (aka Jamie Noble) and Ariya Daivari produced Finn Balor vs. Austin Theory, which saw Theory pick up the WWE US Championship.

* Kenny Dykstra was the producer for the 24/7 wedding segment.

* Shane Helms also produced the T-Bar vs. Apollo Crews dark match for Raw. Meanwhile, Tommaso Ciampa vs. Cedric Alexander was produced by Adam Pearce.

Next up, here are the producers for the WWE SmackDown on April 22:

* Petey Williams produced the Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair contract signing segment for their upcoming match WrestleMania Backlash 2022.

* Shane Helms and James Gibson produced Xavier Woods vs. Butch.

* Kenny Dykstra produced Gunther squashing Teddy Goodz.

* Michael Hayes and Ariya Daivari produced the Riddle vs. Jey Uso match.

* Tyson Kidd produced the segment featuring Sasha Banks and Naomi being interrupted by Natalya and Shayna Baszler to set up a future women’s tag team title match.

* Adam Pearce and Curtis Axel were the producers for Madcap Moss vs. Angel.

* Kenny Dykstra also reportedly produced many backstage segments for the show.

* The main event Lumberjack Match featuring Sami Zayn vs. Drew McIntyre was handled by Chris Park.

* A SmackDown dark match featuring Mace vs. Ivar was produced by Shawn Daivari. LA Knight was also ringside.