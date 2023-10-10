wrestling / News

Backstage Notes on Tonight’s WWE Main Event Matchups (Possible Spoilers)

October 9, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Main Event logo Image Credit: WWE

Fightful Select has an update on the matches being filmed for this week’s WWE Main Event. Here are the matches being scheduled:

* Nikki Cross vs. Kiana James
* Axiom vs. Akira Tozawa

