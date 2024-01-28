– Fightful Select has various backstage notes from last night’s WWE Royal Rumble event, including some late changes made to the formatting of the show. Ring announcer Samantha Irvin told Denise Salcedo that she was originally only scheduled to work one match last night rather than the whole event. However, as first reported by Fightful’s Corey Brennnan, Mike Rome was forced off the show after losing is voice. As a result, Irvin ended up handling ring announcer duties for the entire event.

In terms of other changes for the event. The Women’s WWE Royal Rumble Match was originally allotted to run about 55 minutes. The match ended up running over 65 minutes. It’s now the second longest women’s Rumble match ever behind only the 2019 edition.

– One of the big surprises last night was TNA Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace making her WWE in-ring debut during the women’s Rumble match. Grace is still currently under contract as a TNA talent. Fightful Select Reports that all the women in the Rumble knew Grace would be a part of the match by Thursday, since Grace participated in rehearsals.

– Additionally, it’s reported by Fightful that many of the women on the WWE roster found out about the allegations and Vince McMahon lawsuit while they were in the rehearsal session on Thursday. You can learn more about the legal complaint and allegations against McMahon RIGHT HERE.