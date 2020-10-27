wrestling / News

Backstage Reaction To WWE Championship Change at Hell in a Cell

October 26, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
The WWE Championship change at last night’s Hell in a Cell reportedly caught some talent backstage off guard. As noted last night, Randy Orton beat Drew McIntyre to capture his 10th WWE Championship and 14th world title reign overall.

According to Fightful Select, there was a lot of confusion backstage regarding the timing of the title switch. While Orton is well-liked backstage and is known for helping out younger talent over the last year, wrestlers who spoke with the outlet said that the timing was odd considering how Orton was well-protected from WrestleMania to SummerSlam, but then lost to McIntyre and others several times after that.

