Backstage Rumor on NXT Trainees Being Concerned Over ‘COVID Truthers’ on Roster, Afraid to Train at Renovated PC

– Fightful Select reports that another issue has surfaced backstage with NXT trainees not feeling all too safe with the prospect of returning to train at the recently renovated WWE Performance Center. Trainees were set to return to the Performance Center after its renovation last Thursday, October 8. However, NXT trainees have reportedly expressed discomfort in returning to the facility due to the number of “COVID truthers” who are currently part of the NXT roster.

Before the WWE Performance Center was renovated, officials told NXT talents months ago that they would not have any heat on them if they didn’t feel safe to come in and train. However, they were reportedly informed that they might need to “explain to Vince [McMahon].” The report notes that they have not yet heard of any such instance of that taking place.

With regards to the “COVID truthers” situation, there are rumored to be multiple people on the NXT roster who aren’t taking the COVID-19 pandemic seriously enough, which is why some NXT trainees are concerned.

As previously reported, WWE announced a new group of developmental hires and Performance Center recruits last week. They included EVOLVE and SHINE veteran Brandi Pawelek (aka Brandi Lauren), EVOLVE veteran Camron Rogers, and EVOLVE veteran Anthony Greene.