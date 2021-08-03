Backstage Rumor on Adam Cole Contract Expiration Being Tied to Release of Canyon Ceman

– As previously reported, Adam Cole’s WWE contract is expected to expire soon following WWE SummerSlam 2021. This is after Adam Cole already his contract extended from his originally intended expiration date after the Great American Bash in early July. WWE officials were reportedly shocked by the news and didn’t realize Cole’s contract would be expiring until shortly before it was about to end. Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez addressed the subject on today’s Wrestling Observer Radio, and how the Cole situation might be connected to WWE’s recent release for former executive Canyon Ceman.

During the show, Alvarez brought up that WWE realized Cole’s contract was expiring around the time it was initially reported by Dave Meltzer and F4WOnline.com that WWE Senior Vice President of Talent Development, Canyon Ceman, was released from the company back in late June. However, the story was later retracted and Ceman apparently remained with the company at the time. However, in late July, Ceman did in fact get released from WWE later on.

When Meltzer asked if Ceman was let go because he might’ve botched the Adam Cole situation, Alvarez stated while he doesn’t know that for sure, he knows “from talking to people that they presume that that’s why he ended up getting axed.” Alvarez added that he heard Ceman’s name being tied to the situation where WWE officials found out that Cole’s contract had expired in July.