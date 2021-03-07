Backstage Rumor on Anonymous AEW Leaker, Meeting Held With Talents Regarding Leaks

– Last October, it was rumored that then-former NXT Superstar Tino Sabbatelli was the source of a major All Elite Wrestling (AEW) leak from the Dynamite TV tapings, revealing that Eric Bischoff was going to moderate the debate between Chris Jericho and Orange Cassidy. Jericho later said the source of the leak was an “NXT reject,” suggesting it was possibly Sabbatelli. Fightful Select has a report on the source of news leaks coming from within the company, and it’s now suspected that Sabbatelli is not the source of leaks. In fact, it’s now rumored the source of the leaks may not hav ebeen a wrestler at all.

Several AEW wrestlers told Fightful that there was an internal meeting at the end of 2020 regarding leaking results and spoilers from TV tapings for Dynamite. Last year, someone from the TV tapings leaked results from several episodes of AEW Dynamite online.

However, the anonymous source of the AEW leaks is said to no longer believed to be a wrestler “for a variety of reasons.” This is because the AEW news leaks continued from the same Reddit account after Sabbatelli returned to WWE last December. Additionally, AEW officials reportedly had “nuclear” heat with the anonymous leaker.

According to an AEW source for the report, one reason AEW officials no longer believe the anonymous leaker is a wrestler is because this person was reportedly not aware of the health status of the late Brodie Lee, who tragically passed away last December. Brodie Lee and his family did not want news of his hospitalization and ailing health to be publicized. Wrestlers who were aware of his health issues kept that information in confidence, and the leaker did not appear to be aware of Brodie Lee’s condition. As a result, it’s believed the AEW news leaker is not a wrestler.