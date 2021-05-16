Backstage Rumor on Title Match for WrestleMania Backlash Kickoff Show (POSSIBLE SPOILER)

– As of writing this, WWE has not announced any matches for the WrestleMania Backlash Kickoff show. A report by PWInsider has some details on a match last-minute title match being added to the Kickoff portion of the show.

Per the report, Sheamus will defend the WWE US title against in an Open Challenge Match on the Kickoff. WWE has not yet announced or confirmed the matchup for the pre-show.

You can see the current lineup for the show as of now below. The WrestleMania Backlash Kickoff show beings at 6:00 pm EST. The main pay-per-view card takes place at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT, and 411 will have live coverage tonight starting a half-hour earlier:

* WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns vs. Cesaro

* WWE Championship Match: Bobby Lashley vs. Braun Strowman vs. Drew McIntyre

* Smackdown Women’s Championship Match: Bianca Belair vs. Bayley

* Raw Women’s Championship Match: Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Asuka

* Smackdown Tag Team Championship Match: Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode vs. Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio

* Lumberjack Match: Damian Priest vs. The Miz