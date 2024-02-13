– As noted, WWE announced a Last Chance Battle Royal for next week’s edition of Monday Night Raw. The winner of the match will qualify for a slot in the women’s Elimination Chamber match later this month. During today’s edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, reported that originally scheduled competitor to be the last person to enter the match was going to be Jade Cargill.

The battle royal will feature all the women who lost their qualifying matches for the Elimination Chamber match, including Shayna Baszler, Michin, and Zoey Stark. It looks like the match will also feature other Superstars who didn’t compete in qualifying matches, such as Chelsea Green. That could open a potential path for Jade Cargill to win the match and earn a slot in the chamber.

Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair, and Liv Morgan have all won qualifying matches to earn spots in the match, with three more being left open. Remaining qualifying matches include Tiffany Stratton vs. Shotzi, and Naomi vs. Zelina Vega, which will also take place last week.

WWE has not yet announced Jade Cargill for the battle royal or Elimination Chamber. WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth is scheduled for Saturday, February 24 at Optus Stadium in Perth, Australia. It will be broadcast live on Peacock.