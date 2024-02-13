wrestling / News
Last Chance Battle Royal & More Set For Next Week’s WWE Raw
WWE has announced a Last Chance Battle Royal and more for next week’s episode of Raw. The following matches are set for next week’s show, the final Raw before Elimination Chamber, which airs live on USA Network:
* WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Gunther vs. Jey Uso
* Last Chance Elimination Chamber Qualifying Battle Royal: Shayna Baszler vs. Michin vs. Zoey Stark vs. TBD
* Cody Rhodes vs. Drew McIntyre
* DIY, Miz & R-Truth vs. The Judgment Day
NEXT WEEK on #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/EsM3S1yu5V
— WWE (@WWE) February 13, 2024
