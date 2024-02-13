wrestling / News

Last Chance Battle Royal & More Set For Next Week’s WWE Raw

February 12, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Raw 2-19-24 Image Credit: WWE

WWE has announced a Last Chance Battle Royal and more for next week’s episode of Raw. The following matches are set for next week’s show, the final Raw before Elimination Chamber, which airs live on USA Network:

* WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Gunther vs. Jey Uso
* Last Chance Elimination Chamber Qualifying Battle Royal: Shayna Baszler vs. Michin vs. Zoey Stark vs. TBD
* Cody Rhodes vs. Drew McIntyre
* DIY, Miz & R-Truth vs. The Judgment Day

