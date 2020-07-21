Backstage Rumor on Ron Simmons Appearance for Last Night’s Raw (Possible Spoilers)

– During last night’s edition of Raw, WWE Hall of Famer Ron Simmons (aka Farooq) made an appearance and tried to advise MVP and Bobby Lashley that there’s a better way to win the US title. According to Dave Meltzer on today’s episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, there was an idea that was originally meant to be on last night’s Raw to revamp Simmons’ old stable, the Nation of Domination.

The reason Ron Simmons was brought in and appeared on television this week was to be a part of that angle. While the angle was reportedly dropped for last night’s episode, WWE might still be building to it later on. Additionally, Meltzer noted that WWE might’ve dropped the angle completely.

The stable first formed back in 1996 with Farooq (Simmons) as the leader in WWF back in 1996. The stable would later include such members as The Rock, D’Lo Brown, Mark Henry, and Owen Hart. The group ultimately disbanded in late 1998.